Langley schools report new COVID cases as district vaccine roll out underway

Eligible educators are expected to be vaccinated by Sunday, teachers' association president says

As the vaccine roll out for educators in Langley continues, the school district is reporting new COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the Langley School District sent a letter to families of Langley Secondary and Peter Ewart Middle schools that an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure alert issued for Langley barbershop and schools

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health reports in the letter. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

A COVID-positive individual was at Langley Secondary on April 16, and at Peter Ewart Middle on April 16 and 19, according to the health authority.

On Wednesday, the district learned from Fraser Health that all in-person staff are eligible to receive the vaccine. President of the Langley Teachers’ Association Tanya Kerr said the goal is to have all educators vaccinations by Sunday.

READ MORE: All eligible educators to be vaccinated by Sunday, says Langley teachers’ president

Unless directed otherwise, Fraser Health asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Friday there were a total of 17 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list, two of which are independent.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times