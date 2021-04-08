Langley schools on COVID exposure list grows to 11

Two more schools were added on Thursday morning

The list of COVID-19 cases in Langley schools continues to grow.

On Wednesday, the Langley School District sent a letter to families of Langley Fundamental Elementary and Peterson Road Elementary schools informing them an individual within each school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Our school and district will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community,” the district said in a statement.

A COVID-positive individual was at Langley Fundamental on March 31 and at Peterson Road Elementary on March 29, according to Fraser Health.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school, and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Thursday there were 11 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s school exposure list, including one independent school.

For a complete list visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

