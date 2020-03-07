Langley restaurant reopens after Fraser Health issues closure notice

Nori Sushi in Brookswood has since reopened after the restaurant was served a closure notice on Thursday. (Ashley Root/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Nori Sushi was served with a closure notice by Fraser Health on Thursday, but it has since been given permission to reopen.

The health authority was back at the restaurant in Brookswood (118-4061 200th St. in Langley) Friday morning after an initial inspection found it failed to “wash dishware property” and “detergent [was] not available onsite for use.”

The order issued under section 32 of the Public Health Act required the restaurant owner, Kyungha Kim, to connect the dishwasher to a supply of detergent before reopening.

In addition, “all dishware to be washed and disinfected,” and “all cookware to be washed and disinfected.”

The follow-up inspection Friday morning found that the dishwasher was fully functional with a detergent supply, and all dishware was washed and sanitized.

The Brookswood restaurant has mainly positive feedback from patrons online. It has earned a 4.5 star rating on Google after receiving 60 reviews.

“Very, impressed,” one review from Cillon Conboy reads. “Clean and fresh inside. Good presentation, good food and good environment.”

Fans of the restaurant were also quick to come to the defence of the eatery after a photo of the closure noticed was shared on social media.

The next inspection is schedule in one month.

