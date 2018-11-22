Langley RCMP seek baby formula shoplifter

Police are also looking into the theft of a mandolin.

Police believe this man is a suspect in a baby formula theft.

Langley Mounties have reported another theft of baby food, the second in recent months.

On Nov. 12, a man allegedly stole baby formula and other items from Save-On-Foods in Willougby, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The suspect is Caucasian, about 45 years old, with blond hair, and was dressed all in black.

“I don’t know that there’s a market for it, but it’s very expensive,” Largy said of the possible reason for multiple baby food thefts.

The other recent theft involved a man who took approximately $500 worth of baby food from a Langley London Drugs on Sept. 28.

READ MORE: Police seek baby food thief in Langley

Mounties are also looking into several other recent theft and fraud cases, and have released surveillance images of a number of suspects:

• On Oct. 17, a man allegedly used a stolen credit card at the 7-Eleven in the 19900 block of 56th Avenue. He was seen arriving in a newer silver-grey vehicle with a sunroof, and is described as Caucasian, about six feet tall, with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark Canucks ball cap, a red T-shirt with white wording, and blue pants.

• Another stolen credit card incident took place at a Langley 7-Eleven, this time involving a woman. She is Caucasian, with blonde hair, and was wearing a white cardigan and carrying a black purse.

• Officers are looking for a man who stole a Fender mandolin from the Mission Thrift Store on Nov. 19. The Caucasian suspect was wearing a yellow Gold Gym’s hoodie, black shorts, and a black toque.

• On Nov. 21, a stolen debit card was used to make purchases at a Langley Husky Station.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has knowledge of the cases to contact them with tips.

Tips have helped investigators identify two individuals from the last Langley RCMP release of surveillance images, Largy said.

Tips can be left by calling the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.solvecrime.ca.