Langley RCMP searches for suspects

Surveillance photos linked to several crimes from around Langley over the last month have been released by the Langley RCMP.

• On May 18, a man and a woman walked into a Money Mart location, and used fraudulent documents and an invalid account to obtain an installment loan. Police did not release the dollar value taken.

• A woman allegedly stole a cellphone that had been left on a 7-Eleven counter on May 21. The phone was a Samsung Galaxy A5.

• A man allegedly stolen two Dewalt 20V ion drills worth ore than $700 from Napa Auto Parts on May 22nd. The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his mid 40s, slim build, approximately 5’7″ tall and wearing a plain black motorcycle jacket and blue jeans.

• On May 22, a man allegedly stole several video games from Shopper’s Drug Mart in Aldergrove.

• Another drill theft took place when a man stole a drill set worth about $450 from Home Depot on May 23. The suspect was seen getting into a grey Nissan Altima.

• A man allegedly stole items rom a vehicle parked in South Langley on May 25. A bald Caucasian in his 30s, the suspect was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone who can offer tips on any of the investigations is asked to call the Langley CMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.solvecrime.ca.