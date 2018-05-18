Langley pro-lifer delivers end-of-life message at the legislature

From the steps of the legislative assembly, a Langley woman spoke out against what she called society’s efforts to rush “vulnerable” people’s deaths.

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) legislation was passed by the federal parliament in June 2016, making assisted suicides legal in Canada.

But this doesn’t sit well with Tamara Jansen, co-founder of Darvonda Nurseries. And, in particular, she resents that it is being implemented in hospice facilities across B.C. and in her own community of Langley.

She took her message to Victoria last week, and despite a torrential downpour during her speech, she delivered her passionate views on the issue to a crowd estimated at about 3,000 who gathered and marched to the legislature as part of 2018 March for Life.

“It has only been two years since euthanasia became legal in Canada,” said the Langley representative of Association for Reformed Political Action (ARPA) Canada.

“Government assured us this, it would be rare and that rigid legal safeguards would be implemented. But, since 2016, we have seen abuse after abuse with no real consequence,” Jansen shouted out to a sea of umbrella-covered ralliers.

She blamed the NDP government for taking a lead in implementing MAiD in all hospices in the province, including the Fraser Health region, claiming it is “completely contrary” to the world standard of palliative care.

“We all march here today with a higher purpose. We march for our elderly who cannot defend themselves from the pressure to end things quickly,” she said, joined at the rally by Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as well as Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness.

“We march for the disabled who are at the mercy of the state when in hospital care. We march for the terminally ill who want to live their last days in safety and security, without the stress and strain to get life over and done with. We march for the unborn who have the same right to live as you and I.”

In her speech, she encouraged like-minded people to show “courage and conviction,” by adding their voices to those speaking out against life-ending measures for the elderly and frail and yet unborn.

She asked supporters to write letters to the editor, to talk to their local politicians, to get involved with campaigns, and to even consider running for political office themselves.

“Let your voice be heard often, and everywhere, until they can’t help but hear our message of love,” she insisted.