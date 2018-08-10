The suspect in a theft from 7-Eleven.

Langley police investigate counterfeit cash, perfume theft, and a glasses frame heist

Tips are wanted for a number of crimes and one case of recovered valuables.

Langley Mounties are asking for the public’s help to solve a number of recent crimes, and identify some suspects.

• A man allegedly stole a bike that had been locked to a bike rack on Douglas Crescent on June 26.

• A woman in a black baseball cap and pink shirt allegedly used a stolen credit card to make several purchases at a Langley Chevron gas station on July 18. She was seen leaving in what appeared to be a black four-door Mazda.

• On July 21, a woman used a counterfeit American $20 bill to buy items at a Langley Safeway.

• On July 27, a pouch was turned over to the Langley RCMP containing money from Sierra Leone. Police are looking for the rightful owner and hope to return the cash. It is not a very large amount of money if it was exchanged for Canadian currency, but it might be significant to the original owner, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

• A man and two women allegedly stole perfume from a Langley Shoppers Drug Mart on Aug. 4.

• A woman allegedly stole food from a Langley 7-Eleven on Aug. 4. She is described as 6′ tall, with long black hair, black shorts, a rainbow coloured shirt, pink and grey shoes, and a white purse. She left in a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to have been purchased using a stolen identify.

• A woman allegedly stole glasses frames from a Langley LensCrafters store on Aug. 5th. The frames are worth more than $2,000.

• A red bicycle was stolen from outside the Brookswood 7-Eleven on Aug. 6. The bike is GT, with black handlebars and pedals. The suspect is a Caucasian man 20 to 30 years old, about 5’8″, with a medium build and a short, wide Mohawk hairstyle. He was wearing a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with tips or information about any of these investigations is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

