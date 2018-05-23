Langley overpass widening completed

The 208th Street overpass is now four lanes.

The new 208th Street Overpass was officially opened on May 22 by (left to right) Township Councillor Petrina Arnason; McElhanney Consulting’s Raj Singh, Bridge Design Manager; McElhanney Consulting’s Dave Dulay, Project Manager; Township Mayor Jack Froese; and Township councillors Charlie Fox, Angie Quaale, and Blair Whitmarsh. Engineer of Record Saqib Khan of McElhanney and other project partners were also on hand for the event.

The widened 208th Street overpass was officially opened Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the span.

The project saw the two-lane overpass widened to four lanes between 84th and 88th Avenue, including raised medians, new turn bays, bike lanes, and upgraded sidewalks.

The project cost $6.4 million, under its original budget, and was completed within a year.

“Widening this critical transportation route was a priority for the Township of Langley, and there are many residents, local businesses, and visitors who will be very happy to make use of the upgraded overpass,” said Township Mayor Jack Froese. “More and more people are choosing to live and work in the Township, and improvements such as this bridge widening will make it easier to move efficiently and safely throughout our community.”

Representatives from McElhanney Consulting Services and contractor Eurovia BC were on hand along with the mayor and several members of Township council.

The original span was built in 1999.

The overpass opened its four lanes last week for the first time, just after crews completed the work. Some landscaping is still underway.