Langley MP Tako van Popta to hold virtual town hall to discuss firearm legislation

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (Tako van Popta/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley MP Tako van Popta is holding a virtual town hall on firearms legislation this coming Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

“A lot of my constituents have serious concerns about how Bill C-21 will affect them, individuals and businesses alike,” van Popta said. “Experts in the industry will be presenting and taking questions.”

Bill C-21 would make compliance with handgun storage and transport restrictions a condition of federal firearms licence in municipalities that pass bylaws to prohibit storage at home or in a municipality.

Joining van Popta will be Bob Zimmer, MP for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies; Tracey Wilson, vice president of Club Outreach Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), and Michael Loberg, general counsel of CCFR.

People can register by emailing tako.vanpopta@parl.gc.ca or signing up at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register.

The town hall will be held on Zoom.

