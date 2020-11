Police were on scene of what appeared to be a fatal accident

Langley RCMP on scene at what appeared to be a fatal bike accident. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP were on the scene of what appears to be a fatal incident involving a bicyclist on the Willoughby Slope the evening of Friday, Nov. 27.

What appeared to be a body was on the sidewalk on 206th Street, a residential road, just north of the intersection with 66th Avenue.

Two police cruisers and several RCMP officers were on scene, but could not comment.

A damaged bicycle and a helmet sat nearby.

– More to come

Langley Advance Times