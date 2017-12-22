Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

This isn't the first time Kyle Chester has donated generously. In 2016 Chester and his wife Marcela Ferreira, both co-owners of Kymar Gutters Inc. in Langley, initiated a challenge for other businesses to follow their lead and donate money to local causes.

It didn’t take long for a Fraser Valley man to foot the vet bill for a starving dog rescued from outside a Hope property earlier this week.

Kyle Chester was driving when he heard the story of Handsome the mastiff on the radio, seconds later he made the decision to give $4200 to cover the emergency vet care for the animal. The BC SPCA and RCMP found the seven-year-old mastiff Wednesday, he was emaciated and left out in the cold on a Hope property.

Chester said he always wants to be spontaneous when giving, but he doesn’t always get the chance.

“Sometimes you’re reaching into the pocket for a couple of dollars at the red light to give someone that’s asking for a couple of bucks and the light turns green before you get a chance to give it to them,” he said.

This time, Chester acted quickly after hearing of the the harrowing journey the dog had been through. It spurred him to phone the SPCA, who have since confirmed the $4,200 donation.

“I hear he’s got quite a long recovery to go through because he’s lost quite a bit of weight,” he said.

The SPCA said in a news release earlier today Handsome was found tethered on a heavy chain surrounded by ice and snow. A bucket of water, frozen from ice, was nearby, the SPCA said, as well as a wooden doghouse without insulation or bedding.

“This poor boy was visibly shaking – he’s so thin, his bones are clearly visible, with very little to no body fat the dog is unable to maintain its body heat,” says BC SPCA senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever.

The best Christmas gift of all, Chester said, would be for Handsome to get adopted.

“I’m hoping that this story will actually spur someone on to adopt him,” Chester said. “Because there’s a lot to make up for what he’s gone through.”

This is not the first time the Langley man has given generously, his company Kymar Gutters Inc. challenged other local businesses to give in 2016. Chester also urged people to think of giving year round, not only during the holidays.

“Unfortunately this is the time when most people think about it and they don’t think about it year round,” he said. “We generally do most of our charitable donations on Giving Tuesday in November.”

The SPCA said thousands of animals are found in situations such as Handsome’s every year. Ten minutes after making his donation, Chester got two calls from SPCA informing him of other dogs being rescued today.

The SPCA is investigating and will likely be recommending charges of animal cruelty against Handsome’s former owner.