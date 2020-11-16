Langley man missing since Nov. 10

Langley RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public to locate Joel Reed Goddard, last seen driving a black GMC Terrain (special to Langley Advance Times)

A 32-year-old man from Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood is missing.

Langley RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public to locate Joel Reed Goddard.

Goddard was last seen at his residence in Willoughby on November 10th.

He is driving a black GMC Terrain (as pictured).

Goddard is described as Caucasian, 6’0″ tall, 172 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a long sleeved white cotton shirt and grey sweatpants.

To be gone for this length of time is out of character for Joel and his family is concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information that might assist police to locate Joel Goddard, is asked to please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s like she has vanished,’ family renews public plea as daughter missing three years

READ ALSO: Search for missing plane is familiar territory for Langley man

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley Advance Times