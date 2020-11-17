Langley man charged with multiple break-ins

A 52-year-old Langley man has been arrested and charged in connection with three three commercial break and enters earlier this year.

Charles Garret Bucklage faces three count of break, enter and theft for robberies at Poco Military Supply, Indigo Books and Bicycle Sports Pacific in September.

Merchandise stolen included watches, wireless earphones, $20,000 worth of bicycles, replica air guns.

Langley RCMP Cpl Holly Largy said “identification of a possible suspect in these three investigations can be attributed to high quality video surveillance.”

A warrant for Bucklage’s arrest was issued and subsequently executed on Nov. 14.

Bucklage was arrested with a stolen bicycle from a previous theft, police said.

He’s been remanded in custody and will next appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday, Nov. 23rd.

