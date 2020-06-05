Langley Lodge reports one new COVID-19 death, bringing total to 24

Death toll surpassed 22 on Wednesday, making that specific outbreak the deadliest in B.C.

Langley Lodge reported as of Friday, June 5, that there have been no new cases of COVID-19, but one additional death.

The death occurred on Thursday, June 4, bringing the total to 24 – the worst toll to date in B.C.

Furthermore, Public Health has declared that two more residents are recovered and that there is only one active case remaining.

“This is a welcome development,” said Debra Hauptman, chief executive officer at Langley Lodge. “This week we have had no further cases of COVID-19.”

To date, 26 residents in Langley Lodge who became ill with COVID-19 have recovered.

“For the next week we will be developing a phased approach to ease some of the outbreak restrictions and gradually allow our residents more freedom outside of their rooms,” Hauptman shared on the Langley Lodge COVID update page. “This is an important step towards gradual completion of our outbreak status, and we are being guided by Public Health officials.”

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21 individuals are hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement released Friday.

That brings the number of active test-positive cases to 193 across the province.

