Langley litterbugs caught on dashcam trashing Save-On-Foods parking lot

Two grocery shoppers seen stealthily emptying garbage from trunk and driving off

Two shoppers can be seen empty garbage out of the trunk of the car before they put in fresh groceries and drive off. Screenshot from video uploaded to Reddit by Only_egg.

A vehicle dashcam has caught two grocery shoppers stealthily emptying a trunk full of trash into the parking lot of Save-On-Foods on Fraser Highway in Langley.

The litterbugs seem to be well aware of the fine that can reach up to $2,000 under the B.C. Litter Act, as the woman in the video looks around cautiously as her counterpart cleans out the trunk.

The dashcam footage was uploaded to Reddit nine days ago (April 24), and has since sparked an angry onslaught on over 250 comments.

The user who uploaded the video said their brother is a bylaw officer for the city and the video has been sent to him – with a zoomed in screenshot of the licence plate.

North Delta Reporter