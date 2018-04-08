Langley jersey campaign to honour Humboldt players goes international

A campaign launched by a group of Langley residents to have people show support for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash by wearing hockey jerseys on April 12 has gone international, with messages of support coming in from across Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

The group set up a Facebook page following the Friday crash that claimed the lives of 15 hockey players.

“We want to show our support to the families of Humboldt Broncos,” the message reads.

“They are currently going through a tragedy that no family or community should experience. As hockey families we are here for you!”

“On Thursday April 12, 2018 … wear your Jersey to school, work, anywhere you go.”

As a hockey community, we stand with our friends in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Wear your jerseys on Thursday April 12th to show your support. #humboltstrong @LangleySchools @ACSSAthletics pic.twitter.com/NmwNhAmYxa — Aldergrove Community Secondary School (@ACSS_Totems) April 8, 2018

“We have no words and we have no idea how to help at this time,” said one of the organizers, Terrssa Bramley, in an online message.

“We would love to show our support for the Humboldt Broncos and the families affected by this terrible tragedy.

The hockey community is huge and if everyone showed their support by wearing their hockey jerseys … the families will know we are here to support and that hockey families everywhere stand united during tragedy.”

Among the messages of support posted to the page, Margaret Carter from the United Kingdom wrote “My deepest sympathies for you and your country in your loss.”

“Wizzy Boo,” a resident of Roanoke Virginia wrote “I will be wearing my jersey from our local team, The Rail Yard Dawgs. Thoughts and prayers to the Humboldt community. “

A GoFundMe campaign to help the families of the victims had raised more than $3 million by Sunday morning.

It was launched by Sylvie Kellington, a resident of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, who has a son that played for the Broncos Bantam A team.

“Money will go directly to families to help with any expenses incurred,” she said.

Broncos President, Kevin Garinger issued a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.”

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com