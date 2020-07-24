Langley house fire blocks traffic both ways on 72nd Ave

Fire crews responded to a blaze on 72nd St and 204th Ave in Langley this morning.
NEWS 1130 is reporting traffic is blocked both ways at 204th Ave while the blaze, which has since been put out, is investigated.
A tweeted photo by twitter user @TheOri, shows what looks to be a camper trailer on fire.
A second tweet by Global reporter Ted Field, seems to confirm it.
Trailer destroyed by fire on 72nd Ave & 203 St. In #Langley @GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/N7SSHQj7zi
— Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) July 24, 2020
more to follow
ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter