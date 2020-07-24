Langley house fire blocks traffic both ways on 72nd Ave

Fire is out but crews remain on scene; traffic blocked both ways at 204th St

Fire crews responded to a blaze on 72nd St and 204th Ave in Langley this morning.

NEWS 1130 is reporting traffic is blocked both ways at 204th Ave while the blaze, which has since been put out, is investigated.

A tweeted photo by twitter user @TheOri, shows what looks to be a camper trailer on fire.

A second tweet by Global reporter Ted Field, seems to confirm it.

more to follow

