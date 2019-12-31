Langley home values likely to drop: BC Assessments

That does not mean property taxes will be going down

Assessments for property in Langley are expected to be down, with the report to be issued on Jan. 2. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

New property assessments will be issued on Jan. 2, and it’s expected most homes in Langley will be valued lower than they were last year.

The annual report by BC Assessments takes a snapshot of property values every July. The Jan. 2 numbers are based on information from July, 2019.

Before detailed numbers had been released, BC Assessments was projecting that single family homes in the Surrey/Langley area would be down by 10 to five per cent, condos and townhouses would fall between zero and 10 per cent.

Commercial and industrial properties rose in value, according to the projections. Commercial land was up between zero and 10 per cent, while industrial land was up between 10 and 30 per cent over a single year.

Many other Lower Mainland communities saw similar changes in the early estimates. Homes in Metro Vancouver overall were expected to be down between five and 15 per cent.

The assessment is a snapshot of time, and the last few years have seen some sharp swings in property values, largely upward.

In 2017, BC Assessment said the typical increase was 30 to 50 per cent for many detached houses.

That was at the peak of the spiking real estate values.

Over the following two years, home sales tapered off and 2018 and early 2019 were particularly slow. The BC Assessment numbers were gathered when the median price for a single-family home in Langley was down 5.9 per cent from the previous year, according to Fraser Valley Real Estate Board numbers. Townhouses were down about 12.8 per cent and condos up 6.5 per cent.

Whether property values are going up or down matters less for property taxes than whether an individual’s home is increasing or decreasing faster than average.

Municipal governments adjust their residential tax rate with the aim of raising the same amount of revenue as in the previous year.

That nullifies the impact of the average assessed value increase or decrease.

If a property increases less than average – or decreases by more than the average – a slight tax decrease is likely.

If value is increasing faster than average – or going up while the average home declines in value – taxes are likely to go up.

A home that is about average compared to others of its type won’t see a major change in property taxes.

People can look up their own home, or any other address, and find out its assessed value through BC Assessment’s online portal at www.bcassessment.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter