Langley Home Expo shows off home and yard improvements

The annual event is being held in Brookswood at the George Preston Rec Centre

Brian and Cindy Papp talked to Ryan Aznew of Vancouver Safety Surfacing. The Papps brought their dog Baxter to the show. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Spring Home Expo for 2019 kicked off at the George Preston Recreation Centre on Friday afternoon.

The three day event has 85 different exhibitors, said Darcy Hope, president of Evergreen Exhibitors, which has organized the event annually for 18 years.

The show is always trying to change up and find new exhibitors for the event, Hope said.

There were presenters for gutters, bath tubs, roofing and gutters, blinds, pavement and concrete, windows, kitchen cabinets, and patios.

As the years have passed, different products have come and gone. There have been more environmental products in recent years, noted Hope, and this year’s show featured everything from CBD oil to an info booth for a funeral home and cemetery.

“Langley’s a good area for what we do,” said Steve Horbatuik of My Lawn Care, handing out seed packets to visitors.

The show continues Saturday, May 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 26th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.