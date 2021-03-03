Langley high school evacuated after ‘a possible threat,’ district says

Police are asking the public to avoid 88th Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive

Langley RCMP outside of Walnut Grove Secondary on Wednesday, March 3. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP are investigating what they call a “serious incident” in Walnut Grove and is asking the public to avoid the area of 88th Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive.

In a post shared to social media around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday police say emergency services are on scene, and Walnut Grove Secondary School has been evacuated.

“Right before noon today, the school received a possible threat which led administration to evacuate the school out of an abundance of caution,” the Langley School District said in a statement released around 1 p.m.

“All students and staff are safe. As this is an evolving situation, we will be able to update the school community when information is made available.”

All afternoon in-person and online classes at Walnut Grove Secondary are cancelled for the day.

RCMP are asking all students and staff to remain on the school fields for the time being.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

A @LangleyTimes reporter is on scene in front of #WalnutGrove Secondary at what #LangleyBC RCMP are calling a "serious incident." They are asking the public to avoid the area. The school has been evacuated. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/XTIo1K2B0S — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) March 3, 2021

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News