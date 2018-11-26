Langley Gateway of Hope offers shelter from the storm

Shortly after a heavy rain warning was issued for the region, the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope issued an extreme weather alert advising people in need of shelter assistance to come to the shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelter,” said the notice, which advised the Gateway of Hope would be operating from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. until further notice.

Anyone who requires shelter assistance after 9 p.m. is asked to call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help the person to a location.

On Monday morning, Environment Canada warned of 80-kilometre-per-hour winds and heavy rain.

Up to 80 millimetres was expected to fall, although some areas could see between 90 and 120 millimetres by Tuesday morning.

The agency warned heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.