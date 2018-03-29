Langley fraudster faces new charges

Jennifer Moropito is accused of crimes out of Surrey and Alberta

A fraud artist who is already behind bars for crimes committed in Langley, is facing new charges out of Surrey and Alberta.

Jennifer Moropito, 37, is facing five separate criminal charges related to fraudulent credit card transactions totalling more that $64,000, said Surrey RCMP.

The seven month long police investigation began on Aug. 8, 2017 after Surrey RCMP were contacted by Lethbridge Police Services.

Two business in Lethbridge reported that a person in Surrey had made purchases and procured services using stolen credit card numbers.

Further investigation by the Surrey RCMP Economic Crime Unit revealed that a business in Surrey had also been defrauded.

Moropito has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of fraud under $5,000, one count of possession of stolen credit card information, and one count of fail to comply with an undertaking.

On Feb. 7, in Surrey Provincial Court, Moropito was sentenced to 25 months plus the three months she had already been in custody for committing 18 counts of fraud and ID theft crimes between August and October of last year.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to 12 counts of fraud, three counts of unauthorized use of credit card data, identity theft, personation with intent to gain advantage and one count of possession of drugs.

In Langley, she hit everything from furniture stores to lumber yards.

“Frauds like this one often have an outreaching impact with many victims. In this case we have businesses and individuals whose credit cards numbers were stolen,” said Economic Crime Unit Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O’Ruairc in regards to the new charges. “We are committed to combatting economic crime and the criminal activity which it finances.”