Langley firms locked in lawsuit over equipment rentals

Newmark is being sued over trucks and lawn care equipment.

The Sagebrush golf course has been closed for two years. (Google Maps)

A Langley-based equipment rental firm is suing a Langley developer over what it claims are unpaid debts and an unreturned truck.

First West Leasing operates out of Langley but rents a variety of vehicles and equipment across Western Canada.

According to court documents filed in September, in February 2016 First West leased three pickup trucks to Newmark and Mark Chander, Newmark’s owner.

In early March, a second lease was signed for 20 more pieces of equipment, mostly for golf course maintenance. They include a number of Toro Workman vehicles, Toro Greensmasters, Toro Reelmasters, and other machinery.

Newmark is the owner of the Sagebrush golf course in Merritt. The course was closed under its previous owners in 2014. Newmark bought the course in 2016. It has yet to reopen, though Newmark indicated earlier this year they have hired a new general manager and have plans to open.

According to the statement of claim filed by First West, Newmark failed to make payments, and as of August this year owed $121,288 on the first lease, and $264,840 on the second lease.

All the vehicles have been repossessed, except for one of the trucks.

“Despite demand, the defendants Newmark Construction Inc. and Mark John Chandler have failed to deliver up Asset #1 to the plaintiff or its agent,” said the statement of claim.

In its response, Newmark denied virtually every claim made by First West Leasing.

“The defendants do not owe the plaintiff any money, as alleged or at all,” their claim states.

None of the claims have been tested in court.

Newmark is the developer of the long-delayed Murrayville House condo project. After financial issues, the project was placed in receivership and The Bowra Group has been appointed a public trustee to sort out the ownership of the suites.