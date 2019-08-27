(Photo: Unsplash)

Langley firm plans cannabis-infused beverage line

  • Aug. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Zenabis, a marijuana company with a major greenhouse complex in Langley, is planning to move into cannabis-infused drinks in a big way once edibles become legal later this year.

The company announced on Monday, Aug. 26 that it has entered an agreement with a Canadian beverage company that will supply Zenabis with cannabis-infused inputs.

Zenabis will produce its own cannabis-infused beverages “that have onset times less than five minutes.”

“This agreement puts Zenabis in a strong position to compete in the cannabis-infused beverage market once these products are legalized in Canada later this year,” said Andrew Grieve, CEO of Zenabis. “The Canadian market for these beverages is estimated to be worth $529 million1, so the ability to infuse cannabis in beverages; without affecting their taste, smell or appearance; strengthens Zenabis’ position relative to the many other companies planning to commercialize similar products.”

This is the second edible-based partnership Zenabis has announced. In January the company bought 51 per cent of Hillsboro Corp. to create a line of CBD-infused kombucha products.

Zenabis was born out of the merger of Langley’s Bevo Farms greenhouse growers and Sun Pharm. The 48-acre Langley greenhouse is being converted over to cannabis production. It received a cultivation license for the Langley facility earlier in August.

