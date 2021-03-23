Langley Events Centre to host COVID mass vaccination clinic

Langley Events Centre (LEC) is among several planned sites for mass vaccinations announced Tuesday by the Fraser Health Authority (FHA).

Planning is underway to hold COVID-19 immunization clinics at the Langley facility, with the support of the Vancouver Giants WHL team and the municipality, FHA said.

Giants are playing in a 24-game “hub” B.C. series where the Langley-based team along with Kamloops Blazers, and Prince George Cougars will be based in Kamloops, and the Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals will be based in Kelowna.

Planning is also underway to open additional clinics in Burnaby, New Westminster, and Surrey.

FHA announced five mass COVID-19 immunization clinics in Chilliwack, Cloverdale, South Surrey, Delta North and Coquitlam that are now available to book appointments beginning March 29, except for Delta North, which was available immediately.

The health authority says the new clinics will support their current immunization plans and will remain open through phases three and four, as they work to immunize communities over the coming months. They are available by appointment only.

For a full listing of current clinics as they come online, visit: www.fraserhealth.ca/vaccineclinic. As these clinics come online, other Fraser Health clinics will either close or be repurposed.

“We would like to thank our municipalities, community organizations, business leaders, Divisions of Family Practice, and staff and medical staff for their continued dedication in supporting Fraser Health’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fraser Health said in their announcement.

People who are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine can do so online by using their 24/7 booking tool or by calling Fraser Health’s COVID-19 Immunization Booking phone line at 1-855-755-2455. Translation services are available to those who need them at the call centre and at our immunization clinics.

