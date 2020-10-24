LANGLEY EAST riding: election results coming in

Today is election day in British Columbia, and many of you cast a ballot for who you want to see represent you in the Langley riding for the next four years.
The polls have now closed, and numbers are starting to come in.
While final results will be for some time to come, here are some of the preliminary numbers as we’ve found so far tonight.
LOCAL CANDIDATE PROFILES AND Q&A
Langley East riding
BC NDP candidate Megan Dykeman
BC Libertarian candidate Alex Joehl
BC Liberal candidate Margaret Kunst
BC Independent candidate Tara Reeve
BC Conservative candidate Ryan Warawa
BC Green candidate Cheryl Wiens
Langley riding
BC Conservative candidate Shelly Jan
BC NDP candidate Andrew Mercier
BC Liberal candidate Mary Polak
FINAL RESULTS DELAYED
Due to the ongoing pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before.
Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, when those mail-in ballots are counted.
This means that tonight’s election results may change.
An estimated 11,799 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Langley riding. There are a little more than 52,882 registered voters in the region.
Across B.C., a total of 478,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.
There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.
Here is where you can find vote-by-mail numbers and registered voter numbers by riding:
https://elections.bc.ca/docs/2020-vote-by-mail-statistics.pdf
