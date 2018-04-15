Langley driver has near-miss

This car ended up on the sidewalk after its driver reportedly nodded off.

Two pedestrians had to move quickly when a small car went off the road and ended up on the sidewalk Saturday afternoon in Langley Township.

One eyewitness said a hatchback was heading south on 208 between 68 and 72 Avenues around 3 p.m. when it veered across all the lanes, took out the neighborhood cable box, hit some small shrubs and ended up parked on the sidewalk.

Two people on the sidewalk had to scramble to get out of the way, the witness said.

A passenger in the car said the driver, a relative, might have nodded off at the wheel.

No injuries were reported.