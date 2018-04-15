This car ended up on the sidewalk after its driver reportedly nodded off.

Langley driver has near-miss

Pedestrians have to scramble when car veers onto sidewalk

  • Apr. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two pedestrians had to move quickly when a small car went off the road and ended up on the sidewalk Saturday afternoon in Langley Township.

One eyewitness said a hatchback was heading south on 208 between 68 and 72 Avenues around 3 p.m. when it veered across all the lanes, took out the neighborhood cable box, hit some small shrubs and ended up parked on the sidewalk.

Two people on the sidewalk had to scramble to get out of the way, the witness said.

A passenger in the car said the driver, a relative, might have nodded off at the wheel.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Widening 208 Street will be studied again by Township council

Previous story
Fire at Flamingo hotel forces tenants out, closes Byrd bar
Next story
Addressing the opioid crisis in West Kootenay

Just Posted

Langley driver has near-miss

  • 9 hours ago

 

Column: Steelhead recovery, oh so slow

  • 9 hours ago

 

Agassiz Harrison residents mobilize to stop quarry operations

  • 9 hours ago

 

Village council briefs: pot, wifi and campground feeds

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read