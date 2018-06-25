Langley credit union breaks ground on $100 million facility

First West is moving to 88th Avenue and a 130,000 square foot building.

Local officials and First West executives took part in a symbolic groundbreaking. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Langley-based First West Credit Union broke ground Monday on a huge new complex that will house their expanded headquarters.

First West is currently headquartered near 200th Street and 62nd Avenue.

“We’ve outgrown it,” said Launi Skinner, First West’s CEO.

The credit union decided to move to a new location on 88th Avenue just west of 200th Street, where it will build a new $100 million , 130,000 facility.

First West will move about 320 employees into 60,000 square feet of that space when it’s finished in late 2020.

The remaining office space will be leased out, and there will be ground floor commercial in part of the building.

The site, close to the highway interchange and the Carvolth park and ride, is aimed at making the office easily accessible for its workers.

“We looked at where our employees live, where there’s good transit,” said Skinner.

The new site should shorten the commutes of 86 per cent of First West employees, she said.

At the ground breaking, local politicians including Township Mayor Jack Froese, Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman spoke in praise of the development, which is expected to bring new jobs to the area.