A two-vehicle crash east of 232nd Street forced the closure of Highway 1 eastbound Thursday evening. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Langley crash and fire Thursday evening temporarily closes Highway 1

One person was airlifted from the scene east of 232nd Street.

  • May. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vehicles were lined up for miles on the eastbound section of the TransCanada Highway Thursday evening after a two-vehicle crash and fire.

One patient was airlifted to hospital. A witness on scene said the two sedans involved seemed to have hit head on. The crash happened east of 232nd Street just after 7 p.m.

The eastbound lane was closed for much of Thursday evening as fire crews extinguished the fire on one of the cars and an air ambulance was brought in and landed on the highway. A second minor crash occurred nearby in the westbound lane.

