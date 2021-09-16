Langley COVID cases levelling off after weeks of increases

Cases were up slightly in Langley from last week

Langley’s rate of COVID cases only increased slightly in recent days, according to the most recent data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

In the week of Sept. 5 to 11, the most recent for which data is available, Langley saw 162 new cases of the coronavirus.

That’s up just five from the 157 cases of the previous week. The week before that, there had been 126 cases.

The rate of infections across the province, including in Langley, have levelled off in recent days.

Langley’s neighbours also saw similar numbers to last week.

Surrey saw 350 cases, South Surrey White Rock had 68, Abbotsford had 158, and Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows had 88.

For Abbotsford and Maple Ridge, this week’s numbers represented small declines from the prior week. Areas like the Tri-Cities, parts of Vancouver, and Richmond also saw slight declines, while other areas saw slight increases.

Within Langley’s neighbourhoods, the average daily case rate was highest in Brookswood/Murrayville, which had an average daily case rate per 100,000 people was 22.

North Langley Township had a rate of 19, Willoughby and Aldergrove/Otter had a case rate of 15. Langley City and South Langley Township had a rate of 14.

The lowest rate in the last week in Langley was Walnut Grove/Fort Langley, at nine.

Langley’s vaccination rate rose by one per cent as of Sept. 14, as 85 per cent of residents over 12 has had their first shot.

Langley remains in the middle of the pack when it comes to vaccination rates in the Fraser Health area.

Hope’s rate is the lowest, at 73 per cent, while Delta has the highest rate, at 91 per cent, just above Surrey’s 90 per cent.

The highest rate in the province is for the Central Coast area, where 96 per cent of residents over the age of 12 have at least one shot. The lowest is in Peace River South, at just 59 per cent.

