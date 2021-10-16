Langley City woman trying to find rightful owner of stolen birthday presents, cards

Somewhere in the Lower Mainland, there’s a girl named Chloe who just had her 13th birthday, and someone stole and dumped many of her cards and gifts.

Langley City’s Kerri Fuller found what she first thought was dumped garbage strewn on the street and sidewalk near her Nicomekl-area home on Thursday.

On closer inspection, she realized the big stuffed animal still had a tag, and there was a brightly coloured gift bag, as well.

Fuller gathered up the items she could find and brought them inside, and now she’s looking for their rightful owner.

She believes the items, which include a number of cards addressed to a Chloe, were stolen, probably from a parked car. The thief or thieves may have simply dumped whatever they didn’t want on the street.

“I’ve got a daughter, and I would be devastated if something like this happened to her,” Fuller said. She’s also experienced a car break in herself.

She’s hoping that Chloe’s family will reach out, and at least the girl can get her cards and stuffed animal.

“This is not a fun way to celebrate your birthday,” Fuller said.

After posting on a Langley Facebook group, a few people have contacted Fuller, but she said none of them was the “right Chloe.”

Anyone with information can call Fuller at 778-919-5225.

READ ALSO: Do you recognize these suspects involved in these alleged Langley crimes?

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times