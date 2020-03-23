Langley City, Township, and school district close playgrounds to the public

Apparatuses are wrapped in yellow police tape to discourage use to help slow spread of COVID-19

Douglas Park playground is closed to help slow spread of COVID-19. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Both Langley City and Langley Township have now closed public playgrounds to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Langley City announced playgrounds, including the parkour course in Penzer Park, would closed starting 4:30 p.m. Friday March 20.

“We decided to close all public playgrounds in response to public concerns that some playground users are not practicing social distancing as directed by B.C’s Provincial Health Officer,” said Mayor Val van den Broek. “We all have a role to play, and out of extreme caution, we are taking this step to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

The closure affects only playgrounds that are in City-owned parks, the statement said.

However, public parks, trails, tennis courts, sports fields, and sports courts remain open.

The Township of Langley followed the City’s lead and closed all playgrounds to the public on Sunday, March 22.

In a Facebook statement, Mayor Jack Froese said “As of Sunday morning, I have instructed Township of Langley staff to close all Township of Langley park playground apparatuses. As staff are doing the best they can to accommodate this request, please be patient as they can’t get to all the parks at once.”

Froese further reiterated that all scheduled sporting events have been cancelled on TOL playing fields, but parks, trails and playing fields remain open to the public and physical distancing is recommended while enjoying the open spaces.

The Langley School District additionally announced on Monday, March 23, that playgrounds on school district sites are closed.

“Our staff will be putting up yellow caution tape around equipment and signage today (Monday) and Tuesday,” said the statement on Twitter. “Please take note and continue to practice social distancing when outdoors.”

READ MORE: Langley City to close all public playgrounds to reduce spread of COVID-19

READ MORE: Township of Langley to close all park playgrounds to help stop spread of COVID-19

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley Advance Times