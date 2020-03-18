Langley City restricts public access to Langley City Hall to stop spread of COVID-19

Langley City Hall will continue to operate, but the public can't enter until further notice

Timms Community Centre closed on Tuesday, March 17 due to coronavirus concerns; now city hall will restrict access to public. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City released a statement Wednesday afternoon to update the public that access to City Hall, 20399 Douglas Cres., will be restricted until further notice.

The statement read “The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, and the Province has now declared a public health emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. We are taking further measures to protect the health and safety of our staff, our residents and the community that we serve because it is important to Langley City that we play our part in keeping our community safe.

Effective March 19, Langley City Hall will continue to operate, but the public will have restricted access to the facility until further notice. This will prevent the spread of the virus and minimize the exposure of COVID-19 while balancing the need to maintain customer service.

The public is advised to make an appointment for services by calling 604-514-2800 or emailing meeting@langleycity.ca. Please visit the City’s website, www.langleycity.ca, for online payment options and the most up-to-date information about City services, facilities and programs.”

The statement additionally noted that council meetings will proceed as scheduled for now, but all committee and task group meetings have been suspended until further notice.

Langley City has previously made the decision to close both Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 – meaning the gym, library, and recreation areas were closed to the public as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

The Township of Langley has not yet announced if they will be undertaking the same measures at their facility

