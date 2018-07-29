Langley City looks to the future with a 25-year plan

Transportation at core of a new vision for Langley City, and specifically rapid transit.

Link to a detailed report and separate document with recommendations available in this story.

Langley City’s politicians have revealed a plan that look 25-plus years into the future.

Mayor and council voted unanimously to adopt a new vision strategy called Langley City: Nexus of Community.

It’s intent, explained Mayor Ted Schaffer, is to guide growth and development during the next quarter century and beyond.

This strategy recognizes Langley City’s “unique opportunity” to capitalize on the fixed rail rapid transit line that will arrive in the next eight to 10 years, he explained.

The train will be the catalyst for the vision, but the reason is people, Schaffer said.

Langley City_Nexus of Community_Final_18 Jul 2018 – Spreads(1) by Roxanne Hooper on Scribd

It is about those who are already here and those yet to come, who will bring “new vitality” to the City.

“The vision builds on the City’s existing community strengths of compact design, natural beauty, and job-creating industries, and aims to evolve in a bold and sustainable way,” the City said in summarizing the report.

“Rapid transit is coming to Langley City in the next decade and we want to be ready.” Schaffer said, “We want to drive that change.”

In the report, the City’s chief administrative officer Francis Cheung described Langley as the hub of the Fraser Valley – not only geographically, but also economically, from a historical perspective and into the future.

“Langley City is the central point and vital link between Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley,” he said “So it is fitting that this visioning document is entitled Langley City: Nexus of Community.”

The vision was informed by past consultations, demographic and development research, and two workshops with participants – including the mayor and council and a diverse group of what the City called “high-level thinkers,” who came together to explore the ideas of possibility and opportunity.

Experts and leaders in areas like city planning, place-making, sustainability, architecture, politics, recreation and wellness, education, technology and lifestyle brought their curiosity, creativity, passion and a wealth of experience to the process, Schaffer explained.

The vision focuses on four cornerstones: community, connected, experiences, and integration. And, within each cornerstone are supporting plans, policies, and actions.

A companion document identifies key recommendations for implementing the vision.

Langley City Vision Recommendations and Implementation Report JULY 18 2018(1) by Roxanne Hooper on Scribd

“We can become a magnet that attracts people based on our cornerstones of community,” Schaffer said.

“With this clear framework and our strong foundation in place we can fully realize our future as nexus as we are ‘the place to be’,” the mayor concluded.

According to the CAO, the new plan is a window of opportunity that has presented itself, but he said it requires “all hands on deck to seize the moment.”