Langley City launches ‘Recreation at Home’ online activity hub

City of Langley launches Recreation at Home on May 7, 2020. The free digital recreation hub is available on the City’s website or YouTube channel. In this video instructor Tracy leads a rest and restore yoga activity.

Thanks to to the City of Langley the public can access “Recreation at Home.”

The free digital recreation hub provides more than 50 recreational activities, resources and links to keep residents and their families active and entertainment at home, the City said in a statement on Thursday.

“Our recreation centres play such a big part in the City, and we have been receiving great feedback so far,: said Kim Hilton, director of recreation. “Online learning offers residents of all ages a chance to explore a variety of activities, which we hope will carry over once we are able to open our recreation centres again.”

The recreation hub is categorized into eight different sections. The categories include active aging, arts, virtual events, fitness classes, kids’ activities, youth activities, programs from the Fraser Valley Regional Library, and museums.

“I am proud of the team of staff who have helped the department to step up its game virtually to meet the needs of residents for activities and resources,” said Hilton.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 related information, links and resources, visit https://t.co/krzasDufks pic.twitter.com/8sEmLI77hi — Langley City (@LangleyCity_) May 7, 2020

City staff want to remind residents to adapt any movement or activity to suit individual needs.

New classes and activities will be added regularly.

To access Recreation at Home visit langleycity.ca/parks-recreation/recreation-home or the City’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/CityofLangley.

For more of the City’s response to COVID-19 visit langleycity.ca/COVID-19.

For information on the Township’s response visit tol.ca/COVID19.

