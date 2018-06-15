Langley City launches ‘Know Your Neighbour’ campaign

Volunteers will canvas City neighbourhoods July 21 and 28 to educate residents on crime prevention

Do you know who your neighbours are?

In an effort to prevent and reduce crime, the City of Langley is launching a “Know Your Neighbour” campaign that encourages residents to get to know one another to build a strong, safe community.

As part of this campaign, On July 21 and 28, volunteers will be going door-to-door to educate residents about crime prevention strategies and share tips about how to improve neighbourhood safety.

“An important goal of Langley City council is to foster strong community ties among residents in the City of Langley,” a press release states.

“Neighbourhood safety is a team effort and it is evident that when residents work together to improve community safety it results in a reduction in crime.”

To volunteer as a door-to-door canvasser, contact Dave Selvage, Manager of Bylaw Enforcement, by Friday, July 13. Email dselvage@langleycity.ca or call 604-514-2822.

Those who volunteer will be entered to win a three-month fitness pass for the Timms Community Centre and Al Anderson Memorial Pool.

