Langley City firefighters called to bush fire at Nicomekl floodplain

Blaze located at what fire chief believes was a homeless camp

City of Langley firefighters responded to a bush fire at the Nicomekl floodplain on July 23, 2021. (Mike Baker/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley City firefighters responded to a bush fire in the Nicomekl floodplain.

Two engines and eight firefighters responded to the scene under the 51b Avenue bridge at 206 Street, explained Rory Thompson, fire chief with the City of Langley.

“The fire was located in what appeared to be a homeless camp between the footpath and the creek,” he recalled about the July 23 incident.

“Approximately 500m of hose was deployed.”

The incident took about an hour to clear, Thompson said.

No injuries were reported.

