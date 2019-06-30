Langley City council wants residents to write their federal members of parliament to lobby for transit

Write-in campaign to encourage stable funding for rapid transit

In a bid to encourage funding of rapid transit, Langley City council is urging residents to join an online letter-writing campaign aimed at elected and prospective federal politicians.

Called the “Cure Congestion Campaign,” it is the brainchild of the Metro Vancouver Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation to create a permanent, national congestion relief fund “to deliver annual, reliable and dedicated transit funding.”

Council endorsed the campaign in May, then in June, approved taking the campaign to social media, with online forms that people can fill out.

Mayor Val van den Broek commented that while there is “a record-breaking level of support” for a SkyTrain link to Langley, “we still need our federal government to stay on-board.”

A “yearly, consistent congestion relief fund” would accelerate the completion of the region’s current transportation plan, the 10-Year Vision, van den Broek stated.

As proposed, the fund would deliver $375 million in funding for the Surrey-to-Langley Skytrain and the rest of Metro Vancouver starting in 2028.

A press release from the City outlined different approaches:

Write your Member of Parliament and federal candidates using the simple online tool at www.curecongestion.ca – including pre-loaded recipient emails based on your local representative and candidates

Share the suggested social media content below with your network, using the hashtag #CureCongestion.

Retweet, repost, and “like” CureCongestion campaign content.

