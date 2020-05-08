Langley City and Township reopens off-leash dog parks

Announcement was made Friday, May 8, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift

As of May 8, Langley City has reopened remaining dog off-leash parks. (Langley Advance Times files)

Following reports from the Provincial Health Organization regarding COVID-19, Langley City has announced as of Friday, May 8, parks, trails and community gardens will continue to stay open, and the City will now open remaining dog off-leash parks.

Signs reinforcing these safety measures will be posted at the sites to ensure COVID-19 health measures are followed, including:

• Keeping at least two metres (six feet) away from people from other households

• Avoiding large groups

• Washing hands thoroughly and frequently; Bring sanitizing wipes and wipe down what you touch

• Limiting time if it’s busy

• Staying home if ill or exhibiting symptoms

The same has been announced for off-leash dog parks within the Langley Township.

“Please follow all posted information and guidelines, stay physically distanced, and be responsible,” the Township posted.

More information about updates on parks, facilities, and other Township services will be posted at tol.ca/COVID19

READ MORE: Langley City launches ‘Recreation at Home’ online activity hub

Langley City welcomes the four-phased B.C.’s Restart Plan by the Provincial Government, and is now working to implement these changes in our community.

“We want to thank our entire community for coming together to flatten the curve,” said Mayor Val van den Broek. “Langley City Council will be reviewing the next steps to open more amenities for residents to enjoy. We ask for your patience and understanding as we work to implement changes carefully.”

For the most up-to-date information, residents are encouraged to visit the municipal website regularly at langleycity.ca/COVID-19.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley Advance Times