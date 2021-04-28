Langley child murder case to stretch into June

It will be a month before the trial of an accused killer from Langley will resume in New Westminster Supreme Court.
KerryAnn Lewis is scheduled to appear before a judge again on May 31.
The Langley woman is charged with first degree murder in the July 22, 2018 death of her seven-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Rosa.
The trial has already heard from first responders, family and former friends of Lewis, and from Rosa’s father.
But a late defense witness, a BC Children’s Hospital neuropathologist, raised new questions about the possibility that a pre-existing medical condition could have contributed to Aaliyah’s death.
On April 15, Justice Martha Devlin said she will allow one final witness to testify in the case – Dr. Marc Del Bigio, a neuropathologist and professor at the University of Manitoba. He’ll be testifying as a rebuttal witness for the Crown prosecutors about the medical evidence.
Because the trial had already dragged on so long through last fall and winter, largely due to COVID-19 infections and exposures holding up multiple witnesses, the judge and the lawyers had other trials scheduled as well.
This resulted in the further month-and-a-half delay in the trial to the end of May.
