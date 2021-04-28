Langley child murder case to stretch into June

Scheduling conflicts mean it will be the end of May before the trial resumes

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)

It will be a month before the trial of an accused killer from Langley will resume in New Westminster Supreme Court.

KerryAnn Lewis is scheduled to appear before a judge again on May 31.

The Langley woman is charged with first degree murder in the July 22, 2018 death of her seven-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Rosa.

The trial has already heard from first responders, family and former friends of Lewis, and from Rosa’s father.

But a late defense witness, a BC Children’s Hospital neuropathologist, raised new questions about the possibility that a pre-existing medical condition could have contributed to Aaliyah’s death.

On April 15, Justice Martha Devlin said she will allow one final witness to testify in the case – Dr. Marc Del Bigio, a neuropathologist and professor at the University of Manitoba. He’ll be testifying as a rebuttal witness for the Crown prosecutors about the medical evidence.

Because the trial had already dragged on so long through last fall and winter, largely due to COVID-19 infections and exposures holding up multiple witnesses, the judge and the lawyers had other trials scheduled as well.

This resulted in the further month-and-a-half delay in the trial to the end of May.

Langley Advance Times