Langley candidates reflect on COVID-era election and community

Langley Advance Times asked questions not about policies or party platforms

With campaigning behind them, we asked candidates in the Langley East riding to share their experience of running in this COVID-era election and what they have learned about their community.

See our invitation to them and their responses below.

.

Dear candidates,

As the campaign winds to a close, we wanted to ask you a few questions that are not about policies and party platforms, but about what you’ve experienced during this highly unusual COVID-era run for office. Please feel free to respond with a few sentences, and we’ll share your answers with our readers on election night before the polls close. Deadline for submissions is noon Friday (Oct. 23).

Question 1: What was the biggest challenge for you campaigning under COVID-19 restrictions?

Question 2: What was the most unexpected positive of this campaign for you personally?

Question 3: Tell us something you learned about your community during this campaign.

.

BC Conservative candidate Shelly Jan:

No response.

BC Green candidate Bill Masse:

No response.

BC NDP candidate Andrew Mercier:

No response.

BC Liberal candidate Mary Polak:

Question 1: What was the biggest challenge for you campaigning under COVID-19 restrictions?

Lack of contact with voters through live events

Question 2: What was the most unexpected positive of this campaign for you personally?

The new supporters who came on board for this campaign

Question 3: Tell us something you learned about your community during this campaign.

How few people still have land lines!

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times