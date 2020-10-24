Langley candidates reflect on COVID-era election and community

With campaigning behind them, we asked candidates in the Langley East riding to share their experience of running in this COVID-era election and what they have learned about their community.
See our invitation to them and their responses below.
Dear candidates,
As the campaign winds to a close, we wanted to ask you a few questions that are not about policies and party platforms, but about what you’ve experienced during this highly unusual COVID-era run for office. Please feel free to respond with a few sentences, and we’ll share your answers with our readers on election night before the polls close. Deadline for submissions is noon Friday (Oct. 23).
Question 1: What was the biggest challenge for you campaigning under COVID-19 restrictions?
Question 2: What was the most unexpected positive of this campaign for you personally?
Question 3: Tell us something you learned about your community during this campaign.
- BC Conservative candidate Shelly Jan:
No response.
- BC Green candidate Bill Masse:
No response.
- BC NDP candidate Andrew Mercier:
No response.
- BC Liberal candidate Mary Polak:
Question 1: What was the biggest challenge for you campaigning under COVID-19 restrictions?
Lack of contact with voters through live events
Question 2: What was the most unexpected positive of this campaign for you personally?
The new supporters who came on board for this campaign
Question 3: Tell us something you learned about your community during this campaign.
How few people still have land lines!
