Langley candidates cast themselves in rom-coms, superhero flicks, and dramas

  • Oct. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Too add a little levity to the current provincial election campaign, the Langley Advance Times asked each candidate the following question:

If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, who would play you?

LANGLEY RIDING

Shelly Jan: “The movie of my life would be a comedy and Halle Berry.”

Bill Masse: Chose not to answer.

Andrew Mercier: Chose not to answer.

Mary Polak: “Adventure/comedy and Sandra Bullock.”

LANGLEY EAST RIDING

Megan Dykeman: “Musical. Julie Andrews.”

Alex Joehl: “Obviously it would be a comedy-drama, and I imagine I would be played by Ryan Reynolds.”

Margaret Kunst: “Action/comedy – Blake Lively.”

Tara Reeve: “Drama/comedy, Juliette Lewis for sure. Thanks for the fun question.”

Ryan Warawa: “Superhero. Ryan Reynolds.”

Cheryl Wiens: “A biopic starring Mayim Bialik.”

