Langley auto thieves given notice

Police have a new campaign to stop thefts from cars

Starting just before Christmas, hundreds of Langley residents got a bright black, white, and yellow flyer in their mailboxes.

It’s a gift from the Langley RCMP, with a purpose.

“NOTHING TO STEAL BUT THIS SIGN,” it reads. “PLEASE DON’T STEAL THIS SIGN.”

The cards are designed to hang on the rear view mirror like a parking pass.

The back of the sign reminds people of commonsense rules for preventing auto crime, such as keeping doors locked, and removing tools. The signs also list the top-10 stolen items from a car, including smartphones, work tools, credit cards, cash and coins, and garage door openers.

“I want people to carry this,” said Const. Bert Kyobela, who was a key organizer of the campaign.

The signs are designed to be very noticeable in cars.

“You’re letting the would-be thieves know, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be an easy target,'” said Kyobela.

The cards were being sent to areas where the Langley RCMP wants to tackle thefts from automobiles, one of the perennial problems when it comes to property crimes.

While burglaries and thefts of cars are lower than they were in years past, thieves continue to break into cars, stealing purses, sunglasses, cellphones and other small electronics, IDs, and even small change from cupholders.

In his December presentation to Langley Township council, Supt. Murray Power, head of the Langley detachment, noted theft from autos was slightly down, but was still entirely preventable.

The number one policing concern for citizens in Langley remains property crime, Power told the Township council.