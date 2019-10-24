Langley artist’s banner to lead climate protest Friday

The rally is to include Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist

Brandon Gabriel’s orca design will be used on a banner to lead a climate change rally with Greta Thunberg on Friday, Oct. 25 in Vancouver. (Brandon Gabriel/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

When teenaged climate change activist Greta Thunberg appears in Vancouver Friday, a Langley artist’s banner will be at the head of the march.

Brandon Gabriel, a well-known Kwantlen First Nation artist and activist, said he was contacted by the Sustainabiliteens, the youth group that is organizing the Friday, Oct. 25 event at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

“I am extremely honoured, as the Kwantlen Nation supports and stands with many organizations and other First Nations communities who are fighting fossil fuel industries and who are taking action in addressing the climate crisis,” Gabriel told the Langley Advance Times. “It is very cool to be included and asked to be part of this!”

The banner design is a large orca, with the words We Are Unstoppable, said Gabriel.

The Kwantlen First Nation’s Fern Gabriel is also expected to speak on the day of the rally itself, and some youth from the community are expected to take part in the rally.

Thunberg has become internationally famous as the face of youthful protest against climate change. She has been crossing Canada in recent weeks, including recent stops in Edmonton.

The rally is expected to start at 11 a.m. at the gallery, with a march at 11:30 a.m. that loops back to the gallery for speeches at 12:30 p.m.

Gabriel said that even though many people in Langley support the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, it won’t deter him and other activists from voicing their opinions.

The Liberal government bought the Trans Mountain Pipeline, and has pledged to complete its expansion. The pipeline, which carries oil from Alberta to a refinery on the shore in Burnaby, runs through northern Langley.

