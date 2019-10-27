Langley artist, 88, longest member of community club showcases work at Port Kells Art Show

Lora Armbruster, 88, is the longest running member of the Port Kells Art Club. Armbruster was at the club's fall show on Oct. 27, 2019 doing a live demonstration at the Fort Langley Community Hall. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times.)

As the sun beamed through the windows of Fort Langley Community Hall on Sunday morning, a local artist could be seen gently stroking her canvas with a brush filled with shades of deep red paint, slowly constructing flowers as part of a live demonstration during the Port Kells Art Show.

Lora Armbruster, 88, was at the community hall with the Port Kells Art Club for the club’s fall show. The event was an opportunity for the public to meet the artists, purchase original artwork and learn more about the organization.

Armbruster first joined the club in 1975, making her the longest-running member.

“I’ve been artistic ever since I was little,” she said.

The club moved from the neighbourhood of Port Kells in Surrey more than 20 years ago and has been in Langley ever since, according to Ambruster, a Langley resident.

“The purpose of the club is to offer the means to appreciate and promote the arts, together with the opportunity to grow as artists,” according to the Langley Arts Council website.

The club holds monthly meetings at the Masonic Hall at 20701 Fraser Hwy., and it also offers classes as an opportunity for an artist to grow their skills. The role of instructor is something Armbruster filled soon after she joined the club up until a couple of years ago.

“I use to go into the Langley Lodge… I had eight or 10 people in there that wanted to learn how to paint,” she explained.

The former president of the art club was at the show recreating a painting she previously made and sold, but she wasn’t sure about selling this one.

“If people are buying,” she said. “The sales are way down.”

Armbruster said she has worked with water colour, pastel, acrylic and oil paint.

“Art is my thing I guess,” she laughed.

For more information about the club and how to join contact Susan Black at susan.black@shaw.ca or 604-592-2357.

