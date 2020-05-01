Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta takes issue with ‘assault-style’ firearm ban

'The ban targets many of my constituents who are innocent, law abiding productive members of society'

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove, has taken issue with the federal government’s Friday morning announcement that it will be banning 1,500 types of assault-style rifles.

In a post on social media, van Popta said the ban targets many of his constituents in Langley Township who are innocent, law abiding, productive members of society who enjoy hunting and going to the gun range.

“Why does the Liberal government plan to spend tax-payer’s dollars to buy back legally owned and safely used guns?,” van Popta asks in the post, suggesting the Liberal government could be directing funding into border enforcement to help stop illegal assault weapons from being smuggled into and around the riding.

The ban includes guns that have been used in past Canadian shootings, such as the Ruger Mini-14 which was used in the Ecole Polytechnique massacre in Montreal in 1989, the M14 semi-automatic which was used in the 2014 Moncton shooting, the Beretta CX4 Storm which was used in the Dawson College shooting and the CSA-VZ-58 which the gunman attempted to use in the Quebec Mosque shooting.

van Popta could not be reached for further comment about his views on the announcement.

