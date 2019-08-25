Langford’s Sarah Beckett Memorial playground opens

Bricks engraved with a variety of passages honour the life of Const. Sarah Beckett and others. The bricks are part of the new Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground, which officially opened on Saturday. (Submitted/Kala Wood)

The life of a treasured West Shore RCMP constable is now memorialized in stone and amongst the unbridled joy of children’s play.

Saturday’s grand opening of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground, located on Glen Lake Road, drew dozens of families to honour and celebrate Const. Sarah Beckett, who was killed by a drunk driver in the line of duty in 2016. Beckett was the mother of two young sons.

The Memorial Park opening was a success, with families laughing in the sun and cake served by the Rotary Club. The playground offers something for all, with areas for two to five-year-olds and adjacent equipment for five to 12-year-olds.

But one feature remains a constant reminder of a life cut short. Carved in stone are the words: “Constable Sarah Beckett – A life that made a difference.”

The engraving is part of the Buy a Brick fundraiser hosted by the Rotary Club – which allowed the public to purchase bricks in Beckett’s honour to be engraved with their name, favourite quote, company name or dedication to a lost loved one. The program was used to help raise money needed to open the playground.

In June, Beckett’s husband, Bad Aschenbrener told Black Press Media that the family had enjoyed a playground during their last vacation together.

“The boys and I drive past the playground every day checking out the progress,” he said. “Our boys know what the playground is for and look forward to the opening in August.”

Shortly after the playground’s official opening, the Westhills’ newly renovated Stadium held its own ribbon-cutting ceremony and the Pacific FC kicked off a game against Winnipeg’s Valour FC, earning a 2-1 win.

