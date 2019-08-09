Langford youth with fake rifle leads to police response

West Shore RCMP reminding public to be cautious with replicas and aware of environment

West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a youth carrying what appeared to be a rifle on Aug. 9 in Langford.

According to Cst. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, officers attended Meridian Avenue and Irwin Road near Mount Wells Regional Park, where they confirmed the youth was a 12-year-old boy who was apparently playing with a fake rifle.

“West Shore RCMP would like to remind the public to be cautious with firearms and/or replicas, and be aware of the environment and the perceptions around them,” Saggar said.

She said investigators later confirmed the replica toy weapon was a military-style, airsoft rifle.

“It was very realistic looking,” she said. “We spoke with the boy and his family who were understanding of police concerns in responding to this type of a file.”

