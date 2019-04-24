Langford shooting suspect is banned from having firearms: West Shore RCMP

Investigators ask witnesses and occupants of the brown Cadillac Deville involved to come forward

The Happy Valley Market is cordoned off by police tape after reports of a shooting late Tuesday morning. (Swikar Oli/News Staff)

A suspect arrested for the shooting at Happy Valley Market in Langford was in possession of an unauthorized firearm at the time of his arrest, the West Shore RCMP revealed at a press conference Wednesday.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous operation of a vehicle and “firearm related offenses,” said Const. Nancy Saggar.

West Shore RCMP is submitting a package for the Crown today that also puts forward a charge relating to the violation of a court order barring the suspect from having a firearm, Saggar said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

The shooting outside the store was reported Tuesday around 11 a.m., although motivations that precipitated the incident are still unclear, Saggar said.

Police believe the occupant of a brown Cadillac Deville was the intended target in the shooting. That vehicle was found abandoned on Leila Road in Colwood. Police are looking for the vehicle’s occupant, a Caucasian man in his 30’s, last seen on foot in the area of Royal Colwood Golf Club. He is not considered to be a suspect, Saggar noted.

ALSO READ: Pair of crashes snarl traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway

“Right now we only have one side of the story, and we need to figure out what the other side is,” she said.

The suspect was arrested after colliding with a semi truck on Veterans Memorial Parkway as it was fleeing area of the shooting in a white Kia.

Police have not found a connection between the shooting on Tuesday and one two weeks ago on the West Shore, she added.

With a suspect in custody and a firearm taken off the road, police have “nothing to suggest” the possibility of present danger to the public, Saggar said.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com