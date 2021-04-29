An 18-year-old Langford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into Colwood city hall on April 17. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Langford man arrested after Colwood city hall broken into, municipal truck stolen

West Shore RCMP responded to the Wishart Road property after an alarm was triggered

  • Apr. 29, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An 18-year-old Langford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into Colwood city hall on April 17 and fleeing in a stolen city truck when officers showed up.

West Shore RCMP officers found lights on inside Colwood city hall as they were responding to the building’s alarm being triggered just after 1:30 a.m. on April 17.

As officers approached the building, a City of Colwood truck sped out of the parking lot. That truck was later found abandoned a few blocks away.

READ: West Shore RCMP responds to 164 calls for service over weekend

After his arrest, the Langford man was released on an undertaking for break and enter to a business and the theft of the truck.

This investigation is still ongoing and the West Shore RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 250-474-2264. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 250-475-4260.

READ: Camaro impounded after driver ticketed for doing doughnuts in Victoria park

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
Families of 7 Langley schools receive COVID-19 notifications
Next story
Sooke Fire Rescue prepares for long hot summer

Just Posted

Most Read